Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Mary Hinds

Mary Hinds Obituary
Mary Hinds

Mary Ann Hinds, age 79, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on February 29, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1940, to Claude and Mattie Dempsey, in Selma, Alabama.

Preceding her in death was her husband, James S. Hinds.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Hinds (Kim) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Mary-Stewart Hinds Perry (Aaron) of Dayton, Ohio, and Blake Hinds of Birmingham, Alabama.

Pallbearers will be Blake Hinds, Aaron Perry, Ronnie Elmore, Ronnie Watkins, Curt Terling, Guy Howard, and Barry Loyal.

Honorary Pallbearers are members, past and present, of the Pathfinders Sunday School class at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Dr. Brian Miller will officiate the service to be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. prior to services in the Atrium of the church. A private burial will be held immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
