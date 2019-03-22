|
Mary Jean Thompson
Montgomery - Mary Jean Thompson of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Mary was a dedicated wife and mother and a fiercely loyal friend to many. She always said her proudest achievement was her three children and their accomplishments. Mary loved nothing more than spoiling her grandchildren. Those who knew her well knew her generosity and spirit of grace.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Ray Thompson and parents Ernestine and James.
Mary is survived by her son, Brian Thompson (Cindi Thompson); daughter, Kelli Thompson; and son, Marcus Thompson; grandchildren, Victoria Alvarado, Gabriel Alvarado, and Elizabeth Thompson; and siblings, Jimmy Chadwick, Barbara Chadwick, and Carol Collins.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life following at 11:00am.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Jeanne, Janey, Debbie, and Mary for being her lifelong friends; her ADEM work family for so many years of support; and Jackson Hospital for their incredible support and service in her final days.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Thompson family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019