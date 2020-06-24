Mary Joy Jones
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Joy Jones

On June 20,2020, Mary Joy Jones (Thweatt) passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Mrs Jones was born December 2, 1933 in Dadeville, AL, the daughter of William N. Thweatt and Aldean Clanton Thweatt. She worked as a seamstress and her love of sewing and quilting was a joy to everyone. She also was an avid gardener who not only loved growing flowers, but also fresh fruits and vegetables. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Fletcher Vines; one brother, William "Bill" Thweatt; two sisters, Camilla Reames and Charlene Denure; her husband, Charles E. Jones; one son, Charles A. Jones and her beloved daughter, Angelia "Angie" Price.

Survivors include her sister, Jane Johnson; her son, Michael Keith (Susan or Sue) Jones; grandchildren, Wendy (Matthew) Irvin, Jessica Jones, Jennifer Jones, and Jared Price; great-grandchildren, Devin Buchanan and Lucas Irvin and countless cousins.

A Celebration of Life and Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 11:00 am from Prattville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Due to COVID - if you are attending services the family does request that you wear a cloth face covering such as a mask.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved