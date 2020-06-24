Mary Joy JonesOn June 20,2020, Mary Joy Jones (Thweatt) passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Mrs Jones was born December 2, 1933 in Dadeville, AL, the daughter of William N. Thweatt and Aldean Clanton Thweatt. She worked as a seamstress and her love of sewing and quilting was a joy to everyone. She also was an avid gardener who not only loved growing flowers, but also fresh fruits and vegetables. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Fletcher Vines; one brother, William "Bill" Thweatt; two sisters, Camilla Reames and Charlene Denure; her husband, Charles E. Jones; one son, Charles A. Jones and her beloved daughter, Angelia "Angie" Price.Survivors include her sister, Jane Johnson; her son, Michael Keith (Susan or Sue) Jones; grandchildren, Wendy (Matthew) Irvin, Jessica Jones, Jennifer Jones, and Jared Price; great-grandchildren, Devin Buchanan and Lucas Irvin and countless cousins.A Celebration of Life and Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 11:00 am from Prattville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Due to COVID - if you are attending services the family does request that you wear a cloth face covering such as a mask.