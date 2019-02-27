Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Freewill Missionary Baptist Church
1724 Hill Street
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Freewill Missionary Baptist Church
1724 Hill Street
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cabble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Cabble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary L. Cabble Obituary
Mary L. Cabble

Montgomery - CABBLE, Mary L., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, 1724 Hill Street, Montgomery, AL with Pastor Edward J. Nettles officiating. Entombment will be held at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Cabble will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now