Mary L. Cabble
Montgomery - CABBLE, Mary L., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, 1724 Hill Street, Montgomery, AL with Pastor Edward J. Nettles officiating. Entombment will be held at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Cabble will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019