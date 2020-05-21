Resources
Mary Lee (Young) Perkins

Mary Lee (Young) Perkins Obituary
Mary Lee (Young) Perkins

Ms. Mary Lee (Young) Perkins "MaeLee"

A resident of Montgomery, AL peacefully transitioned on May 13, 2020. Visitation will be held today from 4-6 pm. A public "Victorious Home-going Celebration" will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 on the grounds of Jackson Professional Funeral Services. The CDC guidelines for "Social Distancing" will be practiced. Viewing, inside the funeral home, requires a mask or face covering. For complete obituary or more information visit: www.JacksonProfessionalFS.com or call (334-647-1803)
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 21 to May 22, 2020
