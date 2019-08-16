Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Restoration Baptist Church
164 E. South Blvd.
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Restoration Baptist Church
164 E. South Blvd.
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Montgomery - BORDERS, Mary Louise, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away August 13, 2019 in Louisville, KY. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Restoration Baptist Church, 164 E. South Blvd., Montgomery, AL, 36105 with Bishop Clarence E. Stewart, Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at Eastwood Memorial Gardens with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Ms. Borders will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
