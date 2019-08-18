Resources
Mary Nell Ganous Murphy


1928 - 2019
Montgomery - Mary Nell Ganous Murphy age 91 of Montgomery, AL passed away August 11, 2019.

She was laid to rest on August 14, 2019 at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery.

In addition to her husband, Wilson Murphy, she was preceded in death by her parents, James & Rhoda Ganous, brothers, Ray & Edison Ganous and sister Mable McClain.

She is survived by her 3 children, Sue Wyatt (Jimmy), Buck Murphy (Jenny) and Mike Murphy (Melissa), 8 grandchildren & 17 great grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of Hunter Station Baptist Church.

She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 18, 2019
