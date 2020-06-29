Mary Orr Bunting Jones
Prattville - Mary Orr Bunting Jones. (Molly) Molly Jones, a resident of Prattville Alabama, passed away on June 25th 2020 at the age of 93. Molly was born in Northern Ireland in 1927 and met the love of her life Buddy Jones, while he was stationed there. She became an American citizen a few years later and loved America and Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Isabella Bunting, her husband Buddy, sisters Greta Scott, Emily Alexander, Ina Pas, Pat Lockhart, and Ann Pollock. Brothers John Bunting (Jack), Scott Bunting. She is survived by her daughter Orelynn Golson (Tom), Grandchildren Buddy Golson (Michelle), Russell Golson, Denise Golson Poole (Bill). Great Grandchildren Keith Wingard ( Jennifer), Tiffany Moore (Chip) Tommy Golson (Sabrina), Christina Holmes ( Cain), Billy Poole, Amanda Poole, Kris Kendrick, Kayce Kendrick. Great Great grandchildren, Carley and Johnny Wingard, Bella and Emilia Golson, Axton Holmes, Cheyann Revans and Trey Moore . Sisters Oreen Bunting, Miriam King, Olive Ibbot, Irene Millar, Lily McElwain. Molly will be laid to rest at a private graveside service for immediate family with Pastor John Wingard presiding. She was loved by all who knew her. Active Pallbearers will be grandsons Buddy Golson and Russell Golson, Great Grandsons Keith Wingard, Billy Poole, Tommy Golson and Kris Kendrick.






