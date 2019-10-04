|
|
Mary Patricia Townes
Montgomery - Mary Patricia Townes of Montgomery went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1955 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Juanita Brock Townes and Paul Edward Townes. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her six brothers, J. Edward Townes (Judy) of Waxahachie, TX; Michael L. Townes (Valerie) of Opelika, AL; Stephen J. Townes (Lisa) of Greenville, AL; Christopher P. Townes (Debbie) of Prattville, AL; Timothy P. Townes (Renee) of Fredericksburg, VA; and Kevin S. Townes (Amy) of Chelsea, AL. She is also survived by her ten nieces, four nephews, four great-nieces, and one great-nephew. Mary was a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church. She is mourned by all those who knew her. Her family would like to thank all of those who cared for her in her illness, especially Bonny Mothershed. Request donations to the Elmore County Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Brookside Funeral Home in Millbrook is handling funeral arrangements. Now she belongs with the Angels.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019