Montgomery - Phelps, Mrs. Mary, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral services will be announced later by Phillips-riley Funeral Home.
Osborne, Ms. Laura, A resident of Letohatchee, AL departed this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon from the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Hope Hull, AL, Pastor Varner Gordon, Officiating. Burial will Follow in New Center Cemetery, Ms. Osborne will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Johnson, Mrs. Geraldine, A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00AM From Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. E. J. Nettles, Pastor and Rev. Nelson Vane, Officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Mrs. Johnson will lie in state one hour prior to services Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Long, Mr. Randolph, A resident of Millbrooks, AL departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00AM from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Minister Gloria Williams-Dunn, Officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cemetery, Phillips- Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019