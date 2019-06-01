|
|
Mary Pugh
Montgomery - Mary Louise Myers Pugh, 95, passed away May 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, J. Leon Pugh; son, Marc L. Pugh; parents, Marcus B. and Annie Mae Jones Myers and her sister, Jane Myers Dillard. Mrs. Pugh is survived by her daughter, Jan Louise Pugh Dillard (Grant); grandson, Paul V. Dillard and her sister, Lula Mae Myers Chapman. Mrs. Pugh retired as lunchroom manager at Goodwyn Jr. High school in 1983. Services for Mrs. Pugh will be held, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to World Christian Broadcasting, Franklin, TN or Vaughn Park church of Christ, Montgomery. For full obituary please see Leak-Mc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 1, 2019