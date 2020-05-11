Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Skipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Skipper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Skipper Obituary
Mary Skipper

Montgomery - Mary Florence Bridges Skipper entered her heavenly home Saturday May 9, 2020 at the age of 95 glorious years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Erskine E. Skipper. She is survived by her children Darrell (Gayle) Skipper, Trussville, AL, Wanda Fox (Russ) Montgomery, AL, Randy (Dottie) Skipper, Lowdnesboro AL, Lisa Gardner (Bobby), Wetumpka, AL, and Ronald (Sissy) Skipper, Montgomery, AL, sisters Louise B. Melton and Jean B. Pegram both of Montgomery. Momo was dearly loved by her 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Mike Northcutt and Mary's nephew William Bodiford will officiate a private family graveside service, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date to include her large family and friends. In lieu of flowers and your attendance memorials would be appreciated to Wesley Gardens, 1555 Taylor Road, Montgomery, Al. 36117. The family would like to convey their deep gratitude to Wesley Gardens and their staff for their love, faithfulness, loyalty, and loving care to our mother over the years.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 11 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -