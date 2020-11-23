1/
Mary Sue Hayes Hudson
Mary Sue Hayes Hudson

We celebrate the life of Mary Sue Hayes Hudson who went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Sue was born to the late Eugene and Floye Anna Hayes on October 26, 1929. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Hudson, and sister, Eloise Hayes Crumpler.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Paul Hudson (Elizabeth) of Pike Road, Alabama; grandchildren, William Raymond Hudson II (Christina) of Montgomery, Alabama, Amy Elizabeth Hudson Eubanks (Jacob) of Pike Road, Alabama, Chandler Hayes Hudson (Molly Kate McGowin) of Pike Road, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Hudson, Caroline Hayes Hudson, Jacob Webb Eubanks, Katherine Elizabeth Eubanks.

A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Brundidge, Alabama with Dr. Patrick Quinn officiating.

The family is grateful for the caregivers of Wesley Gardens Assisted Living, Montgomery, Alabama, Southern Springs Nursing Facility, Union Springs, Alabama, and Hospice Compassus Nursing Staff.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hudson's honor may be directed to Choose Water (choosewater.org or 4144 Carmichael Road, Suite 20, Montgomery, Alabama 36106).






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Funeral Home - Troy
206 US Highway 231
Troy, AL 36081
(334) 566-1720
