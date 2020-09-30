Maryem Brewer
Montgomery - Maryem Stringfellow Brewer, 73, passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born June 1, 1947 the daughter of Thomas Jefferson and Anna Matthews Stringfellow. A long- time resident of Montgomery, she graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in 1965. In 1969, she graduated from Huntingdon College with a degree in business and a minor in Spanish. Maryem was a life-long Episcopalian and a 40 year member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, Montgomery, Alabama. She was active in the Altar Guild, Episcopal Church Women and numerous other church activities. On August 17, 1974, she married Roger Brewer of St. George, Kansas. She was the loving mother of Britton David Brewer and Anna Claire Brewer and doting grandmother to Claire and Elizabeth Brewer. In 2011, she retired from Auburn University Montgomery as an administrator in the Learning Center. For over 30 years, Maryem and Roger were members of a wonderful supper club. Their outings included eating in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Boston. Maryem also enjoyed playing bridge with long-time friends. Survivors include: Roger Brewer, her loving husband of 46 years; daughter Anna Claire Brewer of Roswell, Georgia; son Britton David (Dana) Brewer of Decatur, Georgia; granddaughters, Claire Dorothy and Elizabeth Emma Brewer; sisters-in-law Ann Shaneyfelt of Olathe, Kansas, Beverly (Ian) Hobbs of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Niece Sally Shane of Olathe, Kansas and Nephews Joey Shaneyfelt of Overland Park, Kansas; Randy (Diane) Hobbs of Omaha, Nebraska; Chris (Nathalie) Hobbs of Alexandria, Virginia and numerous other relatives. Honorary pallbearers are Lee Miller, Darrel Sebring, John Gill, Bobby Bryan and Joe Cotney. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Comforter, 2911 Woodley Rd., Montgomery, AL 36111. A graveside service celebrating her memory is set for Friday, October 2 at 11:00 am in Greenwood Cemetery. The Rev. Rosa Lindahl officiating. On-line condolences for the Brewer family may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com