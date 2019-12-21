|
Matthew Preston Spivey
Matthew Preston Spivey left this earth on Dec. 15, 2019, in the arms of an Angel. Born on December 18, 1980, his parents are Lynna Meadows Morton and Paul Spivey.
He is survived by his children Kennedy and Preston and their mother Kristina Spivey, wife Christin Haynes, brother Benjamin Spivey and nephew Forrest Spivey, and stepfather Barry Morton.
Matthew was a graduate of The Montgomery Academy, attended the University of Alabama, BS, and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
He served his country for eight years as a First Lieutenant with the Alabama National Guard, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. During his career as an Employment Specialist with the Family Guidance Center, he received numerous awards for his work with Alabama Prison Systems.
Matthew will be buried with Full Military Honors at the National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in his honor.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019