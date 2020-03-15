Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Marie Blackmon Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Marie Blackmon Pierce Obituary
Mattie Marie Blackmon Pierce

Hope Hull - Mattie Marie Blackmon Pierce, 86, a resident of Hope Hull, AL passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Georgiana, AL with family only. Johnson Funeral, Georgiana, AL directing arrangements. Preceded death: Donald Thirl Pierce, Parents, Henry Grady Blackmon & Mattie Lucille Arant Blackmon. Survivors: Daughters: Teresa (Jimmy) B. Gunn, Pike Road, Al, Cindy (Haywood) Dozier, Shorter, Al; Son: Donald R. Pierce, Convington, GA; Sisters: Hazel Blackmon Farmer, Spanish Fort, Al, Barbara Blackmon Bass, Georgiana, Al; Grandchildren: Woody (Tammy) Dozier, Grady Dozier, Drew (Adrienne) Gunn, Josiah Pierce, Sinea (Daniel) Massey, Shian Pierce; Great Grandchildren: Gus Dozier, Cole Dozier, Ryan Bolin, Carson Bolin, Miles Massey, Scarlet Massey, Selena Pierce. Pallbearers: Woody Dozier, Grady Dozier, Drew Gunn, Wayne Bass, Russell Bass, Gus Dozier, Cole Dozier, Josiah Pierce. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -