Mattie Marie Blackmon Pierce
Hope Hull - Mattie Marie Blackmon Pierce, 86, a resident of Hope Hull, AL passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Georgiana, AL with family only. Johnson Funeral, Georgiana, AL directing arrangements. Preceded death: Donald Thirl Pierce, Parents, Henry Grady Blackmon & Mattie Lucille Arant Blackmon. Survivors: Daughters: Teresa (Jimmy) B. Gunn, Pike Road, Al, Cindy (Haywood) Dozier, Shorter, Al; Son: Donald R. Pierce, Convington, GA; Sisters: Hazel Blackmon Farmer, Spanish Fort, Al, Barbara Blackmon Bass, Georgiana, Al; Grandchildren: Woody (Tammy) Dozier, Grady Dozier, Drew (Adrienne) Gunn, Josiah Pierce, Sinea (Daniel) Massey, Shian Pierce; Great Grandchildren: Gus Dozier, Cole Dozier, Ryan Bolin, Carson Bolin, Miles Massey, Scarlet Massey, Selena Pierce. Pallbearers: Woody Dozier, Grady Dozier, Drew Gunn, Wayne Bass, Russell Bass, Gus Dozier, Cole Dozier, Josiah Pierce. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020