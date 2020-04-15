|
Crum, Maurice "Sam", 93, of Prattville, AL, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in his home state of Kentucky. Mr. Crum was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Crum; and his parents, Homer and Zip Crum. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Crum; his son, Bill Crum (Toni); granddaughter, Holly Lee Peterson Brown (Joseph); two great-grandchildren, Henry and Quinn Brown; and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020