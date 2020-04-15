Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Crum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice "Sam" Crum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice "Sam" Crum Obituary
Crum, Maurice "Sam", 93, of Prattville, AL, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in his home state of Kentucky. Mr. Crum was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Crum; and his parents, Homer and Zip Crum. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Crum; his son, Bill Crum (Toni); granddaughter, Holly Lee Peterson Brown (Joseph); two great-grandchildren, Henry and Quinn Brown; and numerous extended family and friends.

To express online condolences please visit prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -