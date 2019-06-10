Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Maurice Franklin Hughes "Dinkey"

Montgomery - Maurice Franklin Hughes "Dinkey", 85, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Jewell Hughes and brother, Buddy Hughes.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, just 45 days short of 64, Annette Hughes; son, Tommy Hughes (Patsy); son, Jerry Hughes (Wendy); granddaughter, Hillary Hughes; grandson, Parker Hughes; brother, Larry Hughes (Janie), and a host of nieces and nephews.

Maurice touched the lives of many young men in his decades of coaching, including winning three World Series. He was a longtime member and deacon of Chisholm Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 12:00pm-1:00pm, at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family would like to send special thanks to Jaquisha Pettis for her compassionate care. Also we would like to thank Kindred Hospice, especially his nurse, Quanita Knight.

Floral arrangements will be accepted, or you may make a donation to The Boys and Girls Clubs, Brantwood Children's Home or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 10, 2019
