Maxine Turner Rawlins
Covington, Ga. - Maxine T. Rawlins, 91, died April 25, 2019, in Covington, Georgia. Mrs. Rawlins was born January 21, 1928, in Montgomery, Alabama, and resided there for 90 plus years. She was the daughter of Eulas and Della Merrill Turner and spouse of Wilbur (Buddy) Rawlins Jr. (decd). Mrs. Rawlins was also preceded in death by her son, Craig Rawlins; her brothers, Demarrah and Jack Turner; sisters, Elaine Lyerly and Lorna Buie.
Mrs. Rawlins was employed by The State of Alabama as a graphic arts technician and retired in 1990 after 43 years of service. She then enjoyed many years of volunteer work with the Senior Friends of Baptist East Hospital and the Jasmine Garden Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Adams, four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019