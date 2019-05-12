Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Rawlins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Turner Rawlins


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Turner Rawlins Obituary
Maxine Turner Rawlins

Covington, Ga. - Maxine T. Rawlins, 91, died April 25, 2019, in Covington, Georgia. Mrs. Rawlins was born January 21, 1928, in Montgomery, Alabama, and resided there for 90 plus years. She was the daughter of Eulas and Della Merrill Turner and spouse of Wilbur (Buddy) Rawlins Jr. (decd). Mrs. Rawlins was also preceded in death by her son, Craig Rawlins; her brothers, Demarrah and Jack Turner; sisters, Elaine Lyerly and Lorna Buie.

Mrs. Rawlins was employed by The State of Alabama as a graphic arts technician and retired in 1990 after 43 years of service. She then enjoyed many years of volunteer work with the Senior Friends of Baptist East Hospital and the Jasmine Garden Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Adams, four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law.

Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Leak Memory Chapel, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now