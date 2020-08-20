Mazie Gibson

Mazie GibsonEclectic - Mazie Barnes Gibson, 84, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Clifton Barnes Sr. and Mary Barnes; sisters, Elizabeth Barnes Perez, Delores Barnes Box; brothers, John Barnes Jr. She is survived by her children, Wanda Fontaine (Mit) and Tony Gibson (Darlene). Ms. Gibson is also survived by her grandchildren, Anthony Fontaine (Stephanie), Leigh Ann Foreman (David), Amanda Gibson and Morgan Gibson; great grandchildren, Amos Fontaine, Hagen Fontaine, Elias Fontaine, Hatcher Foreman, Jack Foreman, Molly Foreman and Layla Mae Tarver; her brother, Norman "Buddy" Barnes (Linda) and her former husband, Theo Gibson. Services for Ms. Gibson will be Saturday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM with the visitation one hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Hills Chapel Cemetery in Ramer, Al. Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Senior Sunday School Class Santuck Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Youth Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church, Wetumpka, Al.