1/
Mazie Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mazie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mazie Gibson

Eclectic - Mazie Barnes Gibson, 84, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Clifton Barnes Sr. and Mary Barnes; sisters, Elizabeth Barnes Perez, Delores Barnes Box; brothers, John Barnes Jr. She is survived by her children, Wanda Fontaine (Mit) and Tony Gibson (Darlene). Ms. Gibson is also survived by her grandchildren, Anthony Fontaine (Stephanie), Leigh Ann Foreman (David), Amanda Gibson and Morgan Gibson; great grandchildren, Amos Fontaine, Hagen Fontaine, Elias Fontaine, Hatcher Foreman, Jack Foreman, Molly Foreman and Layla Mae Tarver; her brother, Norman "Buddy" Barnes (Linda) and her former husband, Theo Gibson. Services for Ms. Gibson will be Saturday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM with the visitation one hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Hills Chapel Cemetery in Ramer, Al. Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Senior Sunday School Class Santuck Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Youth Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church, Wetumpka, Al.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved