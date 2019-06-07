|
|
Melanie Upshaw Hunt
Tuskegee - Hunt, Melanie Upshaw, former resident of Tuskegee, Alabama, passed Saturday, June 1, 2019. Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater New Life Church,Tuskegee, AL. McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff directing. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuskegee, AL. Public viewing is Friday, June 7, 2019, 2:00-6:00 P.M.
She was preceded in death by her husband the late Pastor Christopher William Hunt and her parents, the late Eugene Upshaw, Sr. and the late Geraldine Harper Upshaw.
Her survivors are: a son, Christopher William Hunt, II; sister, Alzenia Price; brothers, Eugene Upshaw, Jr., Phillip Upshaw, Eric Upshaw, Sr.; other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019