McKenzie Funeral Home
1509 Notasulga Rd
Tuskegee, AL 36083
334-727-1750
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Life Church
Tuskegee, AL
Tuskegee - Hunt, Melanie Upshaw, former resident of Tuskegee, Alabama, passed Saturday, June 1, 2019. Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater New Life Church,Tuskegee, AL. McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff directing. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuskegee, AL. Public viewing is Friday, June 7, 2019, 2:00-6:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her husband the late Pastor Christopher William Hunt and her parents, the late Eugene Upshaw, Sr. and the late Geraldine Harper Upshaw.

Her survivors are: a son, Christopher William Hunt, II; sister, Alzenia Price; brothers, Eugene Upshaw, Jr., Phillip Upshaw, Eric Upshaw, Sr.; other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019
