Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Thomas Bishop


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba Thomas Bishop Obituary
Melba Thomas Bishop

Montgomery - Melba Thomas Bishop, 81, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was born July 22, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama to George "Red" Thomas and Allie Mae Thomas Burgess. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Forrest C. Bishop, Jr. Also surviving are her sons, Randall Clay Bishop, Mark Alan Bishop, Sr. (Leslie), and daughter Beth Bishop Whatley (Bill). Grandchildren-Mark Alan Bishop, Jr. (Brooke), Thomas Brandt Bishop (Mary Margaret), Hillary Ann Whatley James (Tyler), William Orrin Whatley, III (Victoria), Bishop Clay Whatley and Katie Rose Bishop Mogent (Eric). Great grandchildren-Katherine Draughn Bishop, Lee Joiner Bishop and Abigail Catherine Whatley.

Visitation will be August 1, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, 3154 Highland Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36107 and a graveside service immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery.

Additional details can be found at: southern memorialfuneral.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now