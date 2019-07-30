|
|
Melba Thomas Bishop
Montgomery - Melba Thomas Bishop, 81, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was born July 22, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama to George "Red" Thomas and Allie Mae Thomas Burgess. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Forrest C. Bishop, Jr. Also surviving are her sons, Randall Clay Bishop, Mark Alan Bishop, Sr. (Leslie), and daughter Beth Bishop Whatley (Bill). Grandchildren-Mark Alan Bishop, Jr. (Brooke), Thomas Brandt Bishop (Mary Margaret), Hillary Ann Whatley James (Tyler), William Orrin Whatley, III (Victoria), Bishop Clay Whatley and Katie Rose Bishop Mogent (Eric). Great grandchildren-Katherine Draughn Bishop, Lee Joiner Bishop and Abigail Catherine Whatley.
Visitation will be August 1, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, 3154 Highland Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36107 and a graveside service immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery.
Additional details can be found at: southern memorialfuneral.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 30 to July 31, 2019