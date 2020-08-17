Melissa (Wissy) Read Day Jackson



Lexington, KY - Melissa (Wissy) Read Day Jackson, 95, of Lexington, KY passed away August 5, 2020 with her son at her side.



She was born to the late Willey Griffin Gayle and Bertwal Chapin Read in Little Silver, NJ on July 30, 1925. She attended Brenau Academy in Gainsville, GA and Miss Semple's School in New York City. She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Mary (Tuni) Read Chipman, Willey (Tibby) Gayle West Elebash, and two husbands; Fairfield P. Day and Douglass G. Jackson.



She is survived by her son; Tallifer Rees Day (Rita) Lexington, KY, two grandsons; Tallifer Rees Day Jr. (Lauren) and Brent Howland Day (Jennifer), and four great grandchildren; Reese Day, Grant Day Ella Day, and Caleb Fields.



A long time resident of Montgomery, Melissa was an accomplished portrait painter, painting several members of her family and numerous residents of Montgomery. To finance art school she spent a year touring the country with Ringling Brothers Circus riding elephants and as a showgirl wearing elaborate costumes. She was a member of the Church of the Ascension where she sang in the choir, the Tintagel Club, and The Montgomery Country Club.



There will be a private grave side service at the Church of the Ascension Memorial Garden at a future date.









