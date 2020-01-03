|
Melvin Leo Perdew
Montgomery - Melvin Leo Perdew, 78, CMSGT Retired, passed away on December 31, 2019 in Fayetteville GA. Born on December 16, 1941 to the late Raymond and Ouida (Ponton) Perdew. Mel was preceeded in Death by his wife Patricia Ann (Emerick) Perdew, His brothers Jake, James, Donnie and Stan. He is survived by his two sons, Ed and Gary Perdew. He was a much-loved Pappy to his five grandchildren, Corey, Christopher, Casey, Haley and Kelsey Perdew.
"Butch", as many knew him, served 27 years in the Air Force being stationed at Patrick AFB FL, Selma's Craig Field, Frankfurt Germany's Rhein-Main, Homestead AFB and later returning to Alabama and being stationed at Gunter AFB as it was known then. This is where he would retire from the Air Force. He continued working in a civilian role with Harris before moving to work with the State of Alabama.
Friends and family will be received at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home, 10505 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery AL 36117 on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A graveside internment service with military honors will be conducted on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to any Alzheimer or Lewy Body Dementia charity or organizations of your choice. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
