|
|
Melvin Sikes
Montgomery - Melvin Sikes passed away peacefully on February 24th at the age of 75. Visitation will be held at White Chapel on Friday February 28th at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 A.M. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Reba Sikes and his brother, William Sikes. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie Sikes and he leaves behind three children and their spouses who loved him very much: Derrick (Patsy) Sikes, Joel (Alinda) Sikes and Melannie (Greg) Gorski. "Papa Melvin" will be missed by his six grandchildren: Cassidy Sikes Carter (Jacob), Abigail, Madeline and Eli Sikes and Emily and Grant Gorski. Melvin was a faithful member of the Landmark Church for more than 25 years. His love for carving and woodworking was only surpassed by his love for his God and family. Donations may be made to Agape of Central Alabama in memory of Melvin Sikes.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020