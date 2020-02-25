Services
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Sikes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Sikes


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Sikes Obituary
Melvin Sikes

Montgomery - Melvin Sikes passed away peacefully on February 24th at the age of 75. Visitation will be held at White Chapel on Friday February 28th at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 A.M. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Reba Sikes and his brother, William Sikes. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie Sikes and he leaves behind three children and their spouses who loved him very much: Derrick (Patsy) Sikes, Joel (Alinda) Sikes and Melannie (Greg) Gorski. "Papa Melvin" will be missed by his six grandchildren: Cassidy Sikes Carter (Jacob), Abigail, Madeline and Eli Sikes and Emily and Grant Gorski. Melvin was a faithful member of the Landmark Church for more than 25 years. His love for carving and woodworking was only surpassed by his love for his God and family. Donations may be made to Agape of Central Alabama in memory of Melvin Sikes.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -