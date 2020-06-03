Merle T. Garrett
Merle T. Garrett

Pine Apple - Mrs. Merle T. Garrett, 90, a resident of Pine Apple, AL died at Tallassee Health and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A graveside service was held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Mr. Frank Wayne Autery officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Garrett was preceded in death by her husband, Denzer J. Garrett and her daughter, Cynthia Garrett. She is survived by her sons, Tom Garrett of Pine Apple, AL and Joe Garrett (Sheryl) of Prattville, AL; daughters, Ellen Smith (Jim) of Hayneville, AL and Brenda Harmann of Prattville, AL; grandchildren, Michelle Wilkinson (Ronald), Mark Smith (Brooke), Clay Herring (Cindy), Carrie Caufield (C.J.), Garrett Lemmon (Sara), Gardner Garrett, Warren Garrett (Michelle), Cooper Garrett and Dakota Garrett; great-grandchildren, Ashley Wilkinson Bierman (Eric), Hailey Wilkinson Blackmon (John), Parke Smith, Bryce Smith, Layke Smith, Natalie Garrett and Kennedy Garrett and many nieces, nephews and other family members.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
