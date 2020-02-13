|
Michael Alan Poole
Montgomery - Michael Alan Poole of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully in his home on February 10, 2020. Mike was born in Harriman, Tennessee to Robert (Buddy) and Freida Poole on March 9, 1940. Mike, his brother Tim and sister Kris, grew up in Scottsboro, Alabama. You could always count on Mike for a story about his family, friends and the days on the Scottsboro High School football team.
Mike met the love of his life, Jane Jones, in Auburn, Alabama, and after he graduated from Auburn University in 1962, they were married at Montgomery's St. Andrew's Catholic Church the following year. Mike and Jane moved to Huntsville, then Memphis, Tennessee, welcoming four children along the way: David, Matt, Steve, and Audra. Mike was an award-winning graphic artist and served in the Army National Guard. The family relocated to Montgomery in 1977. Mike transitioned to the Alabama Department of Transportation and retired in 2010.
Mike was a strong, hard working, quiet man. He was an avid fisherman and painter. His paintings fill the homes of his family. Mike loved Auburn football, Western movies, and country music on his radio. He was just a good man. Mike will be missed by many, but especially by his wife of 56 marvelous years, his children and 10 grandchildren. A rosary will be said for Mike at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14 at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church at 3870 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery with the Funeral Mass to follow at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held after the Mass in the St. Bede Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , or to St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020