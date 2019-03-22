Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
For more information about
Michael Wilkerson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Eastmont Baptist Church
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Eastmont Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dale Wilkerson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Dale Wilkerson Obituary
Michael Dale Wilkerson

Pike Road - Wilkerson, Michael Dale, 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:30PM - 3:00PM at Eastmont Baptist Church. A Life Celebration service will begin at 3:00PM, with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery. Mike proudly served in law enforcement for over 40 years, both with the Montgomery Police Department and as a Special Agent with the State of Alabama. He was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church for 37 years and was a great Christian man who loved Jesus. Mike also was a huge Alabama fan, loved to celebrate Christmas, drink coffee and to exercise. He loved to help people and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Mike was preceded in death by his father, William Wilkerson; and step-dad, Carl Kirkley. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Anita Wilkerson; daughter, Brandi Wilkerson Ross (David); son, Bryant Michael Wilkerson (Savannah); mother, Gennett Kirkley; and grandchildren, Michael Ross, RaeLeigh Ross, Jonnely Castillo and Sofia Wilkerson. "ROLL TIDE"
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now