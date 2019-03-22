|
|
Michael Dale Wilkerson
Pike Road - Wilkerson, Michael Dale, 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:30PM - 3:00PM at Eastmont Baptist Church. A Life Celebration service will begin at 3:00PM, with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery. Mike proudly served in law enforcement for over 40 years, both with the Montgomery Police Department and as a Special Agent with the State of Alabama. He was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church for 37 years and was a great Christian man who loved Jesus. Mike also was a huge Alabama fan, loved to celebrate Christmas, drink coffee and to exercise. He loved to help people and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Mike was preceded in death by his father, William Wilkerson; and step-dad, Carl Kirkley. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Anita Wilkerson; daughter, Brandi Wilkerson Ross (David); son, Bryant Michael Wilkerson (Savannah); mother, Gennett Kirkley; and grandchildren, Michael Ross, RaeLeigh Ross, Jonnely Castillo and Sofia Wilkerson. "ROLL TIDE"
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019