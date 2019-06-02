Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hunsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Hunsinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael G. Hunsinger Obituary
Michael G. Hunsinger

Deatsville - HUNSINGER, Michael G., 71, resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Mr. Hunsinger was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Smith Hunsinger; mother, Dorothy Berry; father, James Hunsinger; brother, Tommy Hunsinger. He is survived by his four step-sons, Larry A. Smith (Vivian), Terry A. Smith (Lisa), Richard A. Smith (Carol), Gary A. Smith (Krystal); step-daughter, Linda Driver (David); two sisters, Linda Hunsinger, Patricia Looper; step-granddaughter, Chasity Smith; his children, Candy Headen, Donna Fisher, and Jason Rogers of South Carolina; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.