Michael G. Hunsinger
Deatsville - HUNSINGER, Michael G., 71, resident of Deatsville, AL passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Mr. Hunsinger was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Smith Hunsinger; mother, Dorothy Berry; father, James Hunsinger; brother, Tommy Hunsinger. He is survived by his four step-sons, Larry A. Smith (Vivian), Terry A. Smith (Lisa), Richard A. Smith (Carol), Gary A. Smith (Krystal); step-daughter, Linda Driver (David); two sisters, Linda Hunsinger, Patricia Looper; step-granddaughter, Chasity Smith; his children, Candy Headen, Donna Fisher, and Jason Rogers of South Carolina; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019