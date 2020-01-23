|
Michael Gerard Huntington
Birmingham - Huntington, Michael Gerard, 57, a resident of Birmingham, AL, entered into Eternity on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Reverend Father Richard Myhalyk officiating. Entombment will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial Chapel directing. Pallbearers will be Greg Huntington, Hap and Andrew Arnold, Stephen and Kathryn van Arcken, and Robert Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Widman, Henry van Arcken and Tara Huntington. Michael was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and cousin who will be deeply missed. He was a faithful family member and funeral director of Prattville Memorial Chapel for seventeen years. He is survived by his parents, Carol and Tom Huntington; his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa and Sonny Widman, Jennifer and Henry van Arcken; one brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Tara Huntington; and seven nieces and nephews, Hap (Olivia) and Andrew Arnold, Stephen and Kathryn van Arcken, and Phoebe, Kate and Lila Huntington. In honor of Michael's love for animals, including his rescue kitties Petey and Shelby, memorial donations may be contributed to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham AL 35209 or donate at www.gbhs.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020