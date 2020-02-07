|
|
Michael Godbold
Montgomery - Godbold, Michael William "Mike" age 58 passed away on February 5, 2020 in Montgomery, Al. He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Smith Godbold and father Edward L. Godbold, Sr. He is survived by his mother Mary W. Godbold, brother Edward L. Godbold, Jr. (Tammy) and sisters Laura G. Dennis (Billy) and Lynn G. Molnar (Troy), seven nieces and nephews, Calley G. Middlebrooks (Joey), Preston Ferguson, Edward Godbold III, Drew Dennis, Tyler Ferguson (Victoria), Mary Hayden Dennis, Wesley Dennis, seven great nieces and nephews, aunt Cynthia J. Godbold and uncle Hoyle B. Williams, Jr. (Betty). A visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 AM, with the chapel service to follow at 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel. Dr. Brian Miller, Minister at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will officiate. Mike was loved by his family and friends and will always be remembered for his quick wit and keen sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in his memory.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020