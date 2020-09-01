Michael Hall
Pike Road - On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Michael Lee Hall of Pike Road, AL. loving husband, father, and friend to all, went home to our Lord at the age of 67.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Frazer United Methodist Church, with services starting at 1:00 PM. Graveside service and interment will take place at Alabama Heritage Cemetery immediately following church services. In lieu of flowers the family would like for you to make contributions to the Salvation Army. For more information please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com