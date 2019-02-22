|
Michael Hogan Jones Jr.
Denver, CO - June 4, 1989 - February 13, 2019
Michael Hogan Jones, Jr., was born June 4, 1989, in Montgomery, Alabama, and died February 13, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Carol Auerbach Jones, and is survived by his father, Michael Hogan Jones, Sr., Carrollton, GA, his twin sister, Sarah Holland Kornegay, her husband, Kevin Joseph Kornegay, his nephew, Henry Hamlin Kornegay, Lafayette, CO, and many extended family.
Hogan attended St. James School, Montgomery, AL and earned his Associate Degree of Applied Science in Audio from the Sound and Audio Engineering (SAE) Institute, Nashville, TN, in 2018, where he made the Director's List every semester during his enrollment.
Hogan lived for the joy of music and spent his life attending shows with thousands of his friends. He loved seeing his favorite musicians perform live, including STS9, Phish, Modern Measure, the Grateful Dead, and many others.
Hogan's adventures let him live more in 29 years than most will in their lifetimes, and he did it with his own special, creative style - sure to always make a statement. He was profoundly caring and generous and always willing to help those who were not in a position to help themselves. He loved his friends and his family and was adored by everyone who truly knew him. Love, kindness, and playfulness were his contagious traits.
Services and interment for Hogan will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church (906 Pike Road, Pike Road, AL) followed from 4:00 - 7:00 pm by a Celebration of Hogan's Life at Kat & Harri's (1057 Woodley Avenue, Montgomery, AL).
Memorial donations may be made to H.A.R.T. INC of Nashville, TN (www.hartfunding.org).
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019