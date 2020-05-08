Services
Michael Hugh Mulcahy

Michael Hugh Mulcahy Obituary
Michael Hugh Mulcahy

Montgomery - Mulcahy, Michael Hugh, 83, a resident of Montgomery, AL. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Donna Hall Mulcahy; children, Michael Mulcahy, Jr., Randall Mulcahy, Sonya Wilson (Jeff); grandchildren, Reilly Mulcahy, Finley Mulcahy, Mary Claire Wilson, Jackson Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Always quick with a joke and a story to tell, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Burial will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Donations may be made in his memory to the Dr. Earl M. Hall Scholarship Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 1849 Perry Hill Rd., Montgomery, AL 36106-2740.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 8 to May 10, 2020
