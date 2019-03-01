|
Michael Lugeen Foster
Montgomery - Mr. Michael Lugeen Foster, a resident of Montgomery, AL expired February 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from True Devine Baptist Church, Troy Highway with Pastor Huntley, officiating. Interment in Wetumpka City Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Claressa G. Hunt; one brother, Theodore Leon (Kwatasian) Hunt; two sisters, Theodora Devon Hunt and Paula B. Foster all of Montgomery, AL; two aunts, Alberta (Charles) Jennings, Anniston, AL and Violate Hamilton, Virginia; one uncle, Henny (Felice) Mayberry and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019