Michael Pate
Titus - Michael "Mike" Pate passed away April 2nd of natural causes. He was a Walker County native, but a long time resident of Titus, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Geraldine Bruner Pate and sister Patricia Pate Dennis. Mike served in the Air Force as a Russian Linguist-Voice Intercept and later as a Middle East Threat Analyst. He had tours of duty in Karamursel, Turkey; Wakkanai, Japan; RAF Chicksands, England; Ft. Meade, Maryland; Bad Aibling, Germany; Iraklion AS Crete, Greece; and ended his career at Kelly Hill Lackland AFB, TX. Ironically Mike did not do basic at Lackland like most, but did it in Amarillo, TX. Mike had a great sense of pride of being associated with the NSA, the Air Force Security Service, and the 6931st Electronic Security Command. His service to his country did not end with the military, he continued through service with the US Postal Service. The Postal Service in Wetumpka, Alabama was Mike's second family and love of his life. His customers on his rural routes were what kept him young for so long and he enjoyed seeing them every day. He will be missed by his family and his extended family. He is survived by his children Joshua Michael (Callie) Pate, Jillian Pate (Brad) Downs, their mother (first wife of 44 years) Lola E. Pate, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his wife of 1 year Mary Ann McGough Pate, his step-children James Waller, Richard Waller, Santanna Huneycutt, Jessica Vinson, eight step-grandchildren, one step great grandchild, and his sister Barbara Pate Arant. Visitation will be the 6th at 10 AM and services at 11 AM at the Chapel of Turner's Funeral Home in Luverne, Alabama. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to a cancer or kidney charity.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019