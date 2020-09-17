Michele (Shelly) Ann Pratt



Montgomery - Michele (Shelly) Ann Pratt, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed on September 12th, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 15th, 1956. She was predeceased by her father, William Nelson Truesdale, her mother, Frances T. Yost, and her brother Roy Nelson Truesdale.



She was survived by her brother Neal Alan Truesdale and her sister Alison Reedy along with many nephews and nieces. Michele led a very simple life and spent most of her time enjoying a good book, usually the Holy Bible.









