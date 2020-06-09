Mildred Dimple HannonMontgomery - Mildred Dimple Hannon, 90, of Montgomery, Alabama went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, following a short illness. Dimple was born on May 21, 1930 in Titus (Elmore County), Alabama to Irma Murchison Hannon and Willie DeWitt Hannon. Dimple was a kind, generous and loyal lady who loved her family deeply. Over the many years that her mother, Irma Hannon, had health problems and needed personal care, Dimple sacrificed and put aside her own life's dreams and goals to be her caregiver. Dimple spent her entire adult life in Montgomery, Alabama. Prior to her retirement, Dimple loved her work as a legal secretary for the late Rufus King, Esq. at Capell & Howard, PC. Dimple was never blessed with wealth but she was generous with what she had to support her Church and help others. Dimple was a life-long member and very active at Highland Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a member of the women's Joy Sunday School Class. Dimple had many wonderful friends, including Evelyn Wilson, Annette Bruner, Frances Averett, Willie Cureton (deceased), Brenda Taunton, Ellen Cheek, Joan Kelly, Barbara Holman, Bruce Stevens, Joe Levins and many others. Dimple deeply loved her two brothers, Charles Hannon and Denver Hannon (both deceased). She is survived by her nieces, Julie Lemke (Derek) of Birmingham, AL and Joy Warren (David) of Auburn, AL, and nephew, Charlie Hannon (Susan) of Brentwood, TN along with nine great nieces and nephews. In memory of the life of Dimple Hannon, gifts can be made to Highland Avenue Baptist Church, 1900 Highland Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36107.