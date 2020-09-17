1/
Mildred Gilbert Jones
1921 - 2020
Mildred Gilbert Jones

Montgomery - Montgomery, AL resident Mildred Gilbert Jones, 99, died peacefully at home on September 12th, 2020. Though simple, hers was a life well lived. Mrs. Jones was born January 5, 1921 to Marvin Wilson Gilbert and Grace Kewley Gilbert.

She was a graduate of Auburn University earning a BS and MS in Home Economics. Mrs. Jones worked most of her career in Blount County, AL for the Alabama Cooperative Extension service.

Mildred was a lifelong member, Sunday school teacher and generous supporter of the Methodist Church, most recently with Whitfield Methodist Church in Montgomery.

She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Reith Jones and brother Ray W. Gilbert, Sr.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her nephew Ray W. Gilbert Jr. (Joan) of Lanett AL, her stepson Robert Daniel Jones and stepdaughter Emily J. Shiller of Montgomery. Other survivors include great nephew Ray W. Gilbert III (Amy) of Valley, AL, great niece Jennifer G. Kirby ( Matt) of Lanett, AL, step granddaughter Catherine Alison Belcher (Jason) of Atlanta, GA and two great, great nephews Ty Gilbert and Kasen Kirby.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 3:00PM EST at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, AL with Rev. Jerry Ledbetter officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
