Mildred L. Katz
Mrs. Mildred L. Katz

Montgomery - Mrs. Mildred L. Katz, a former 41-year resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on September 28, 2020, in Springfield, Virginia. Born on May 30, 1939 in Bangor, Maine, she was the only child of John and Mildred Luosey.

Raised in Maine and New York, Millie eventually moved to Georgia, where she worked as a civil servant for the Air Force and met her husband, Judd Katz, whom she married in 1969. Together they raised two children, John and Amy, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Millie, a highly talented quilter, lived in Montgomery until 2011, when her husband passed away. She then moved to Nevada, back to Montgomery, and to Virginia with her daughter and her family.

A devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Judd Katz; and her son, John Katz. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Bonn; her son-in-law, David Bonn; her grandsons, Henry, Warren, and Patrick Bonn; and her cousin and cousin-in-law, Marylu and Dick Lane.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
