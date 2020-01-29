|
|
Mildred Lavallee
Eclectic - Lavallee, Mildred Felts, 94, a resident of Eclectic, AL, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Pentecostal Life Church, 3627 Stanley St., from 11:00 - 12:00. Funeral services will begin at 12:00, with burial taking place in Greenwood Cemetery following the service. Mildred was a Registered Nurse at Jackson Hospital for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arthur Lavallee and is survived by her son, David Lavallee (Mary Ann). Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to the World Jewish Congress in memory of Mildred Lavallee.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020