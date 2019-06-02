|
Mildred Moss
Richmond, VA -
Effie Mildred Hines Moss, 97 of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee William Hines and Bessie MayBelle Ellison Hines; her brothers Billy, Maurice, David, James, Jessie, Ralph, Charles and Donald; and her beloved husband of 71 years, Wade Lansing Moss. She is survived by her sisters, Sarah Chesnutt, Jacqueline Freeman(Bill); brother, R.L. Hines(Sandra); sons, Sam Moss (Sheilia)of Alpharetta, Ga., Bill Moss(Tad) of Hyde Park, N.Y. and daughter, Betty McAuliffe(Gary) of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Stephen Moss(Lindsay), Shawn Ferrara(Tommy), Christopher Moss, May Moss, Will Moss, Katie McAuliffe, Neal McAuliffe, Will McAuliffe(Claire) and Merrily Vance(Justin); and six great grandchildren, Sydney, Hunter, Samantha, Colette, Sloane and Kaden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred was born September 7, 1921 in Prattville, Ala. She attended Talladega H.S. and Alabama College (Montevallo). After moves to Lexington, Ky., Milwaukee, and Madison, Wisc. with Wade, they settled in Montgomery, Ala. She was employed as a library clerk at Robert E. Lee H.S. Mildred was passionate about gardening, and flowers, and was a past member of the Normandale Garden Club. She won many awards for her flowers and arrangements at the local and state levels. Mildred loved genealogy and researching the family history. She enjoyed painting with watercolors, and was a talented artist. Mildred and Wade were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Montgomery, and after moving to Richmond 14 years ago found a new home with First Baptist Church of Richmond. A private service will be held in Montgomery at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Montgomery, 305 Perry St., Montgomery, Ala. 36104, or First Baptist Church of Richmond, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 2, 2019