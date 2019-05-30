Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:15 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
Mildred Ruby Burkett Hanna


Mildred Ruby Burkett Hanna Obituary
Mildred Ruby Burkett Hanna

Montgomery - Mildred Ruby Burkett Hanna passed away on May 25, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born September 11, 1923 in Halfway, MD.

Mrs. Hanna was the last of her generation and preceded in death by her father, Allen Burkett; mother, Nettie Kendall Burkett; husband, Warren Hanna; son, Dennis Hanna; brothers, John Burkett, Arthur Burkett, Allen Burkett, Lester Burkett and Ernest Burkett; and sisters, Margaret Angle, Mary Bingaman and Ruth Nichols.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Hanna of Prattville, AL; Granddaughter, Angela Hanna Moseley (Adam) of Alabaster, AL; Great Granddaughters, Kendall Moseley and Hanna Moseley and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel from 10:00-11:30, with a Graveside Service following at 1:15pm in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 30, 2019
