Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
Mildred Sexton Osburn

Mildred Sexton Osburn Obituary
Mildred Sexton Osburn

Montgomery - Mildred Sexton Osburn, 96, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John A. Osburn. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Olivetti and Robin Krig (Paul); niece, Gina Shields; great niece, Christy Goolsby (Scott); great nephew Allen McGehee (Denise); 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Private burial will follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

For online condolences, please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019
