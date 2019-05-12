|
Mildred Sexton Osburn
Montgomery - Mildred Sexton Osburn, 96, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John A. Osburn. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Olivetti and Robin Krig (Paul); niece, Gina Shields; great niece, Christy Goolsby (Scott); great nephew Allen McGehee (Denise); 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Private burial will follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 12, 2019