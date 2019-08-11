Services
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel
19698 Greeno Road
Fairhope, AL 36532
(251) 990-7775
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home
19698 Greeno Road
Fairhope, AL
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ramer Cemetery
Ramer, AL
View Map
Dr. Milly Cowles Obituary
Dr. Milly Cowles

Fairhope - Dr. Milly Cowles died Tuesday morning, August 7th. Dr. Cowles was born on May 29, 1932 in Ramer, Alabama.

She graduated from Troy University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and taught for seven years in Montgomery public schools. After receiving her PhD at the University of Alabama in 1962, Milly began a long career as a professor at Rutgers University, The University of Georgia, The University of South Carolina, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she was the first woman Dean of the School of Education. While at UAB, Dr. Cowles initiated and directed the PhD program in early childhood education and the joint educational leadership doctoral program with the University of Alabama. Milly took a leadership role in numerous professional organizations, especially the Southern Early Childhood Association (SECA). At the time of her death, she held the distinction of being the member with the longest tenure for ASCD. During her life time she published numerous books and articles and was instrumental in the planning of the original Head Start programs in the United States. Her contributions are too numerous to mention here.

She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Sara Cowles, sister, Emily Cowles, and brothers, Dr. James Cowles and Dr. Robert Cowles.

She is survived by her nephews, David Cowles (Delaine), Mike Cowles (Amber) and Robert Cowles (Susan), along with their children and other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation for Dr. Cowles will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ramer Cemetery in Ramer, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Milly can be made at Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation (FEEF) 82 Plantation Point # 307, Fairhope, AL 36532.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 11, 2019
