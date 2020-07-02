Milton Maurice Johnson-RushingMilton Maurice Johnson-Rushing, 59, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Montgomery, AL. He was born on November 23, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH. He was the eldest son of Phillip and Mildred Rushing.Milton grew up in Columbia, MD. He graduated from Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, MD in 1976. After high school he attended Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL. He then enlisted in the United States Army. Milton worked for the Montgomery County Board of Education and the State of Alabama.Milton faithfully served as church member under the leadership of Rev. Rushing.Milton made his transition on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.Milton leaves to cherish his memories: Brother-Phillip (Nichole) Rushing of Montgomery, AL; Brother-Searcy (Martha) Rushing of Montgomery, AL; Sister-Phyllis of Huntsville, AL; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and Stepmother Helen Rushing. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. Phillip V. Rushing and Mildred A. Rushing.Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6th at Eastwood Memorial Gardens 7500 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL 36117