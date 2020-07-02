1/1
Milton Maurice Johnson-Rushing
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton Maurice Johnson-Rushing

Milton Maurice Johnson-Rushing, 59, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Montgomery, AL. He was born on November 23, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH. He was the eldest son of Phillip and Mildred Rushing.

Milton grew up in Columbia, MD. He graduated from Oakland Mills High School in Columbia, MD in 1976. After high school he attended Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL. He then enlisted in the United States Army. Milton worked for the Montgomery County Board of Education and the State of Alabama.

Milton faithfully served as church member under the leadership of Rev. Rushing.

Milton made his transition on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

Milton leaves to cherish his memories: Brother-Phillip (Nichole) Rushing of Montgomery, AL; Brother-Searcy (Martha) Rushing of Montgomery, AL; Sister-Phyllis of Huntsville, AL; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and Stepmother Helen Rushing. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. Phillip V. Rushing and Mildred A. Rushing.

Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6th at Eastwood Memorial Gardens 7500 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL 36117






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved