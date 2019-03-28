|
Ming Hong Ling
Montgomery - Ming Hong Ling, beloved husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in his home with his wife & children by his side on March 21, 2019. Mr. Ling was born in Tongxiao Township of Miaoli County, Taiwan on March 2, 1943, as the eldest son to Mr. Yu Chin Ling & Mrs. Hua Mi Hwang.
Starting at a young age, he worked hard for his family & served in the Taiwanese army before marrying Yu Pi Ma on April 21, 1960. They emigrated with their 3 children to the United States in 1977. Mr. Ling moved his family to Montgomery & opened Peking Palace in 1981, where he retired after over 35 prosperous years. Mr. Ling was predeceased by one older sister, & is survived by his wife Yu Pi, his 3 children Nancy, Jenny, & Henry, as well as 8 siblings, 27 nieces & nephews, 9 grandchildren, & 4 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Ling was a self-made man who ingrained hard work & a deep belief in family values in his children, who taught those same values to their own children. As a lifelong role model, he showed his children that forgiveness, honesty, humility, & respect are the keys to happiness. He came to this country with very little & made himself into something with sheer grit & determination. His loving & gentle soul was always thinking about others. His pride & joy were derived from his family, his home, & his restaurant; everything he did was geared towards making each of those things better. He enjoyed woodworking, singing, & using his creativity to invent tools to make everyday life easier.
The visitation will be held from 1PM-2PM & the memorial service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home, 10505 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019